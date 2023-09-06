Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay to appear for one minute with Shah Rukh Khan? Cameo details revealed

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen or not in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan is the big and awaited question. Although rumors claim that the Tamil superstar will be seen in a cameo role, there's no official confirmation yet. While audiences have to wait a day more to know that, here's an exciting buzz about his cameo ahead of release.

Thalapathy Vijay's cameo details, runtime, and character name from Jawan revealed

Reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay will make a brief cameo alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan, with his character named Dharmeshwar. The movie is said to be filled with references to Vijay, sparking excitement about this potential first-time collaboration between the two Indian superstars. While an official confirmation is pending, makers are keen on surprising fans by keeping Vijay's role in Jawan a well-guarded secret, refraining from making any official announcements.

Jawan's stunt master Anal Arasu, recently also hinted at Vijay's cameo in Jawan. He shared that he can’t spill beans on Thalapathy’s cameo but there's definitely a surprise element in Jawan. There are also rumors that Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the Hindi version of the movie. There are also speculations that Allu Arjun will be seen in the Telugu version of the film.

About Jawan

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Nayanthara is the female lead and marks the Bollywood debut of both. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone is also playing a cameo. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan will be released on September 7th. The flick will clash with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty.

