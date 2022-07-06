Jawan UPDATE: Vijay Sethupathi still in talks for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer; Details Inside

Out of all the 3 upcoming films of Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is the most hyped project. The much-awaited film being helmed by Atlee is Pan-Indian with the presence of Kollywood lady superstar, Nayanthara. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers have also approached Vijay Sethupathi for an important role in Jawan.

"Yes, Sethupathi is in talks for the role of villain with Jawan makers but nothing is official yet. He is yet to give his nod for the film so there is no truth about him joining the shoot soon in Mumbai. He is still working on his dates only for Atlee," reveals a source close to the development. Well, if everything goes well-planned, Makkal Selvan's entry will be a mega addition to the ensemble cast.

"Nayanthara has resumed Mumbai schedule which will go until July 15," adds the source.

In the meantime, the makers recently released the first look of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan and it is looking fabulous from the word go. Jawan is slated to hit the cinemas on June 2, 2023. The mega project also stars Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in important roles.

Talking about Sethupathi, the actor is currently basking in the success of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Besides, he has interesting Hindi projects like Farzi co-starring Shahid Kapoor, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif in the lead, and Mumbaikar co-starring Vikrant Massey.

