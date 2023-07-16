Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi reveals he did Shah Rukh Khan starrer for THIS special reason

Jawan will have Shah Rukh Khan’s protagonist going against Vijay Sethupathi’s antagonist. There is a lot of anticipation regarding the film and the team that it has put together. Jawan has an ensemble cast comprising not just Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi but also Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra, to name a few. Now, Vijay Sethupathi has come forward to elaborate on being part of the highly talked-about film. The actor attributed working in Jawan to one particular reason.

Vijay Sethupathi did Jawan only for Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Sethupathi himself said that he did Atlee’s Jawan only for Shah Rukh Khan, and the opportunity to work with the actor was something that Vijay could not miss. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor even went on to say that he would have even been a part of the project for free. Such seemed to be the urge that Vijay had to work with Shah Rukh.

To quote him exactly, Vijay said, "I did Jawan only for Shah Rukh Khan sir; even if I didn't get a single penny, I would have still worked with him." Previously, SRK had praised Vijay Sethupathi’s performance in the 2019 film Super Deluxe. The film directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja had Vijay essay the role of a trans woman coming back to meet his family, including his wife and kids, after years.

About Jawan



Jawan’s prevue, which was released a while back, gained an overwhelming response from fans. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7, 2023. Even though the film was supposed to release earlier than that, due to unfinished post-production work, it got further postponed. There were also reports that came up about a possible reshoot of a song in the film in Dubai in the past few days. It seems the team is doing their all to make this one an unforgettable experience for the fans. From the prevue at least, Jawan seems to have a lot of callbacks to SRK’s career and is expected to be a celebration of his career trajectory as well.

