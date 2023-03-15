Jaya Bachchan reacts to RRR being called 'South Indian movie' after Naatu Naatu's Oscars win

SS Rajamouli's RRR charted history with Naatu Naatu's Oscars win. However, there has been quite a topic to label RRR, a Telugu film, South Indian movie, or Indian film. Recently, veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan responded to the big debate after a certain leaders credited ‘south India' for the Oscar win of RRR song Naatu Naatu and the documentary The Elephant Whisperers, which is based in Tamil Nadu.

Jaya Bachchan reacted to North India vs South India debate after certain regional parties credited RRR's Oscars win to South. He said, "I am so happy and I am so glad that we are discussing the most important ambassadors of this country. And they are the film folks. It doesn't matter where they are from – north, east, south or west – they are Indians... I stand here with pride and with dignity for our film fraternity, who have represented this country number of times, have won a number of awards starting from Satyajit Ray onwards."

"I also want to contribute and say I know Mr SS Rajamouli very well… The writer (KV Vijayendra Prasad), he is not just the scriptwriter, he is also the story writer as well, he is a member of this House (Rajya Sabha). And it is a great honour. There have been many, many such people from the creative world, who have been nominated here in this House earlier and today as well," Jaya further said.



RRR wins Oscars

RRR's Naatu Naatu won Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The song was also performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb and the team on the stage. The live performance also received a standing ovation from the audience.

RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It centers around their friendship and their fight against the British Raj.