Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey to Yashoda: 5must-watch South Films that released on OTT after their theatrical run
We have listed 5 South Indian films that were recently released on OTT after getting a phenomenal response in cinemas.
South Indian Cinema had another remarkable year. Movies like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, Major, and many others managed to leave an ever-lasting impact on the audience. Interestingly, many dubbed films from the South managed to sweep the Hindi box office. Not just that, they managed to perform extremely well on OTT as well after theatrical runs.
Well, we are in the last week of December 2022 and it's time we get your New Year plan sorted. We have listed 5 South Indian films that were recently released on OTT after getting released in theatres. So grab your bucket of popcorn and get started!
Take a look:
1. Movie: Yashoda
Where to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
The story of the film revolves around Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). She is ferried to a sinister surrogacy facility (on a secret mission) where Madhu (Varalami Sarathkumar) makes her villainy obvious while intending to be cold. Samantha is too good in every scene and Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan proves he can soon be a sought-after name in Telugu cinema after this.
2. Love Today
Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix
The story revolves around a young couple who is made to exchange their phones for a day. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film stars Pradeep himself (in his acting debut), Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj and Raadhika Sarathkumar in lead roles.
3. Kantara Hindi
Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix
One of the biggest releases of 2022, Kantara by Rishab Shetty, is a period-action thriller, and it involves the culture of Kambala and Bhootha Kola.
4. Urvasivo Rakshasivo
Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix
Directed by Rakesh Sashii, Urvasivo Rakshasivo is the Telugu remake of Harish Kalyan's hit Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. Starring Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel, Urvasivo Rakshasivo is the story of a middle-class IT employee with a conservative upbringing.
5. Ponniyin Selvan I
Where to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I released in the theatre on 30th September 2022 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha among others, the film tells the story of the early days of Chola prince Arulmozhivarman. Part 2 of the film will be released in 2023.
Here's our list of the films that you should watch in the last week of 2022!
