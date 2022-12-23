Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey to Yashoda: 5must-watch South Films that released on OTT after their theatrical run

South Indian Cinema had another remarkable year. Movies like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, Major, and many others managed to leave an ever-lasting impact on the audience. Interestingly, many dubbed films from the South managed to sweep the Hindi box office. Not just that, they managed to perform extremely well on OTT as well after theatrical runs. Well, we are in the last week of December 2022 and it's time we get your New Year plan sorted. We have listed 5 South Indian films that were recently released on OTT after getting released in theatres. So grab your bucket of popcorn and get started!

Take a look:

1. Movie: Yashoda

Where to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video



The story of the film revolves around Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). She is ferried to a sinister surrogacy facility (on a secret mission) where Madhu (Varalami Sarathkumar) makes her villainy obvious while intending to be cold. Samantha is too good in every scene and Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan proves he can soon be a sought-after name in Telugu cinema after this.

2. Love Today

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix



The story revolves around a young couple who is made to exchange their phones for a day. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film stars Pradeep himself (in his acting debut), Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj and Raadhika Sarathkumar in lead roles.



3. Kantara Hindi

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix



One of the biggest releases of 2022, Kantara by Rishab Shetty, is a period-action thriller, and it involves the culture of Kambala and Bhootha Kola.



4. Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix



Directed by Rakesh Sashii, Urvasivo Rakshasivo is the Telugu remake of Harish Kalyan's hit Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. Starring Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel, Urvasivo Rakshasivo is the story of a middle-class IT employee with a conservative upbringing.



5. Ponniyin Selvan I

Where to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

