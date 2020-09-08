Jaya Prakash Reddy’s Demise: Deeply saddened Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi call it a huge loss

The popular actor passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. Tollywood mourned the loss and offered condolences to the actor's family.

Popular Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 74 years old. Known for his versatility in Telugu cinema, the actor has also appeared in Tamil films like Aaru, Anjaneya, Uthama Puthiran, etc. His latest film was Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Some of his popular Tollywood films include Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru!, Preminchukundam Raa, Kick, etc. Several Tollywood biggies have condoled the actor’s demise.

Taking to his Twitter space, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply pained at the demise of Sri.Jayaprakashreddy garu”, while sharing a condolence message. Mahesh Babu, who shared the screen space with him in his latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru wrote on Twitter, “Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.” Their tweets were shared by their fans and followers who also expressed their shock over his demise.

Music composer S Thaman shared Jr NTR’s tweet and offered his condolences to Jaya Prakash’s family. Popular actor Ram Pothineni wrote on his Twitter space, “Dear #Jayaprakashreddy garu..thank you for keeping us entertained… was always in awe of you from the day I met you on the sets of Ready..Rest in peace now sir.” Mehreen Pirzada shared a photo of Jaya Prakash and wrote, “Saddened about the untimely demise of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu. Huge loss to the industry. Rest in Peace sir”. Sharing a photo of the actor, Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, “I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP Praying for his family and loved ones”.

Credits :Twitter

