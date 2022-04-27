Jaya Surya's police drama John Luther & Tovino Thomas' Dear Friend gets a release date

Mollywood has always managed to grab the attention of movie buffs with its interesting genres and storylines. Malayalam movies are lining up releases after so long due to the pandemic, Jaya Surya's police drama John Luther and Tovino Thomas' light-hearted movie Dear Friend have got release dates.

Jaya Surya will be seen next as a cop in the upcoming film John Luther, helmed by debutant director Abhijith Joesph. The film will release in theatres on May 27. Jayasurya took to his official Instagram handle to announce the release date of the film. Sharing a new poster from the investigation thriller, the actor wrote, “John Luther Hitting theatres on 27th of May.”

The recently released trailer of Abhijith Joseph’s directorial film showed Jayasurya playing a cop character who is suffering from a unilateral hearing impairment following an accident.

The hit combo Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph will be seen sharing screen space for the upcoming movie Dear Friend directed by Vineeth Kumar. The actor shared a new poster and announced that the film will hit the screens on June 10.

Apart from Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, the film also features Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Lal, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Sanchana Natarajan in major lead roles. Basil Joesph, the director, who worked with Tovino Thomas for Minnal Mural and gave the biggest blockbuster, has turned actor for the film. Going by the new posters, seem like Dear Friend will hit the chords right among audiences with a slice of life story. Dear Friend tells the story of five friends and an incident happening between them.

