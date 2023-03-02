Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhi Varman looks intense in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 new poster

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the most awaited sequel in the South. As the film is gearing up for its grand release, the updates keeping fans excited have begun to come around. Today, the makers released a new poster of Jayam Ravi from PS 2. The actor plays the role of king Arulmozhi Varman, the future of Ponniyin Selvan.

On the occasion of Lyca Productions' chairman's birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster of Jayam Ravi from the film. The actor is playing the role of Raja Raja Chola aka Arulmozhi Varman in the film. He is also called Ponniyin Selvan because he fell into the Cauvery river, also called Ponni Nadhi, and was apparently "saved" by the River Goddess, which is shown at the end of PS 1. In the film, Aishwarya is the River Goddess, who saved Arulmozhi. The new poster features Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhi Varman in an intense look amid many people in the background.

Take a look at Jayam Ravi's Ponniyin Selvan 2 new poster:

BTS video from Ponniyin Selvan sets

Yesterday, the makers teased fans with a new update by sharing a fun BTS video from the sets. Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, and others discuss the plot of PS 1 and what viewers can expect from the second installment of the film, PS 2.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

The movie will see the star-studded cast reprise their roles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram in the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi essaying the character of Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai. Aside from them, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also be a part of the second part.

There have been rumours that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has postponed its release. However, the rumours are baseless as the makers have cleared that PS 2 will release in cinema halls as announced. The much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit theatres worldwide on April 28. According to reports, the trailer and audio launch of PS 2 will take place on April 5, like the first installment. The grand event will reportedly happen on April 5 amid the star-studded presence in Chennai. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.