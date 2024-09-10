Jayam Ravi and Karthik Subbaraj joining hands for a film after latter completes Suriya 44? REPORT

Jayam Ravi, who is celebrating his 44th birthday on September 10, 2024, i.e., today, is likely to join hands with director Karthik Subbaraj for a movie. As per a report by Valai Pechu, the director is set to make his next film with the Ponniyin Selvan actor after completing the works for Suriya 44.

While buzz is strong that the film is in the making, an official confirmation about the same is still pending.

Jayam Ravi has been making headlines recently, over his personal life. The news of his divorce from wife, Aarti Ravi, after a 15-year marriage, has been a topic of discussion. The couple also shares two children, Aarav and Ayaan, with Aarav even made his debut in cinema with the film Tik Tik Tik back in 2018.

Turning our attention to Jayam Ravi’s professional front, the actor is all set to grace the screen in the film Brother, directed by M Rajesh. The movie, a romantic comedy, boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Seetha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, and many more in pivotal roles, promising an intriguing cinematic experience.

On the other hand, Karthik Subbaraj is currently shooting for his next film with Suriya in Idukki. Interestingly, during his time in Kerala, the actor has met with directors like Amal Neerad and RDX fame Nahas Hidayath. The upcoming movie is said to be a gangster action flick likely to be set in the 1980s, owing to the actor’s looks and aesthetics.

Advertisement

The makers have even unveiled a recent poster for the actor, who has completed 27 years in the industry since his debut in 1997 with the movie Nerukku Ner.

Check out the post here:

The upcoming movie which is being bankrolled by Suriya himself also has actors like Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Sujith Shankar, Thamizh, Ramachandran Durairaj, Prem Kumar, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the movie is also reported to have a special appearance by Shriya Saran in a dance number.

ALSO READ: Unseen photos of Nayanthara and Manju Warrier chilling together screams for MEGA collaboration