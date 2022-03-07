Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara roped in for Ahmed’s psychological thriller

Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara roped in for Ahmed’s psychological thriller
After collaborating for spy thriller Jana Gana Mana, Jayam Ravi will once again join hands with filmmaker Ahmed. These two will be working with Lady Superstar Nayanthara in their next. Touted to be a psychological thriller, the movie will go on the floors this month itself. 

Speaking about his untitled project to The Times of India, the director revealed, “We were planning a big schedule abroad for Jana Gana Mana when COVID-19 struck. Though things started getting back on track last year, we wanted to wait so that international skies would completely open and we could shoot abroad. In that interim, I started working on another script and kept bouncing my ideas with Ravi. It was a new genre for me – a psychological thriller – and Ravi also liked the idea and we decided to start rolling with this first.”

He further said, “Though the film is a psychological thriller, there’s a ‘beautiful love story at its heart. I feel love and emotions are my strong footing, irrespective of the genre I work in. When I started writing this script, I had penned a beautiful love story as part of it and felt Nayanthara would do justice to that role. I approached her after completing the script, and she sweetly agreed. They are a hit pair and I am sure this film will do justice to their chemistry.” 

As per the director, shooting for the venture will take place in Chennai and Puducherry. Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara previously shared screen space in Mohan Raja’s directorial Thani Oruvan in 2015.

