Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's Iraivan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch

Iraivan, a highly anticipated psycho-thriller film, is set to premiere on OTT platforms. This compelling tale, starring the dynamic combo of Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara, is certain to fascinate audiences. The wait is finally over, as the film is premiering today, October 26, on Netflix.

The film Iraivan was released in theaters on September 28 in several languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. It was met with significant critical praise. This fascinating story is now making its way to our home screens starting today.

A Thrilling Story of Iraivan

The plot of Iraivan focuses on ACP Arjun (Jayam Ravi) and his tireless pursuit of a terrible culprit. Tragic events occur when Arjun's colleague, Andrew, is killed in the line of duty, resulting in the capture of the perpetrator, Brahma (Rahul Bose).

This horrific occurrence, however, causes Arjun to quit the police department. He is haunted by the intense PTSD he experiences, and he begins to be cautious of young women, even his fiancée Priya (Nayanthara), for fear of being the next victim. Arjun sets off on a journey to find Brahma, only to discover a surprising discovery that sets the tone for the remainder of the film.

Iraivan Cast and Crew

Iraivan has an ensemble cast that includes not only Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara, but also Vinoth Kishan, Rahul Bose, Vijayalakshmi, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, and many more in crucial supporting parts. The film was written and directed by I. Ahmed, while the music was created by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Hari K. Vedantam and J. V. Manikanda Balaji handle cinematography and editing, respectively.

Check out the trailer below

Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Jayam Ravi is expected to delight fans with forthcoming ventures such as Siren, Genie, and Brother. With back-to-back theatrical films on the horizon, the actor is ready for a spectacular box office comeback.

Nayanthara will next be seen in her 75th film, which has been titled Annapoorani. The film is helmed by Nilesh Krishna and features prominent names like Redin Kingsly, Jai, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, and many more. The teaser for the film was released on October 24, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Apart from that, the actress will also be a part of Mannangatti Since 1960, alongside Yogi Babu, as well as Test, alongside R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many more.

