Jayam Ravi breaks down during Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions; Vikram Consoles the actor on stage

The promotional tour for Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been in full swing and the team has been traveling all around the country for the past week. The Team, after their recent Kerala visit came down to Bangalore the videos and photos of which have been going viral. A new video from the promotional event has been getting a lot of love, which features a heartfelt moment of love from Jayam Ravi breaking down to tears during the audience interaction. The video features Jayam Ravi, who is overwhelmed by the love and support he has been receiving ever since starting this journey with the Ponniyin Selvan films. He is immediately consoled by Vikram, who is seated beside him on stage in between the event.

Jayam Ravi’s heartfelt ode to fans for all the love for Arunmozhi Varman



The actor was interacting with fans during the event he breaks down and he can be heard saying to the crowd cheering him on that this has been a very thankful journey for him from day 1 of the film. Jayam Ravi says "I am sorry I am getting emotional. When I am happy, I get emotional.” Then he proceeds to look for words to say as Vikram, his co-star approaches to console him. The actor has been going through a low phase in his career with a string of underperformers in his filmography. His previous film of his that got unanimous love and success was the 2015 action thriller Thani Oruvan, which is still one of his biggest hits. Since that film, even if he has had many releases, Ponniyin Selvan has given him a new life as a star. The film directed by Mani Ratnam is the biggest film which stars him in the lead playing the prince “Arunmozhi Varman”

Technical Crew

Ponniyin Selvan 2, like the first part, will have its songs and background score is composed by A R Rahman. Two tracks from the film, Aga Naga and Shivoham were released online by the team and have been getting lots of great reviews online. The sprawling epic is being shot by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who also shot the first part. Editing is being handled by A Sreekar Prasad and the script is written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel.

