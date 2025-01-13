Jayam Ravi changes his name; Ponniyin Selvan actor shares a statement saying, 'As I move into this new chapter...'
In a newly unveiled request, actor Jayam Ravi lets go of his moniker “Jayam” after years of using it and asks to be called Ravi or Ravi Mohan.
Jayam Ravi has been in the Tamil cinema industry since the early 2000s with his debut as a lead in 2003’s Jayam. As the actor had continued his career with the film’s name as his moniker for years now, the PS-1 actor decided to open a new chapter in his life and requests to be only addressed as Ravi or Ravi Mohan from this year onwards.
Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the actor penned an official note with the header named “Ravi Mohan.” In the post, the actor specified, “From this day forward, I will be known as Ravi / Ravi Mohan, a name that deeply resonates with my personal and professional aspirations. As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values.”
“I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi. This is my personal note and a humble request,” the actor added.
See the official post here: