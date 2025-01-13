Jayam Ravi changes his name; Ponniyin Selvan actor shares a statement saying, 'As I move into this new chapter...'

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opens up on relationship with parents and calls it ‘very complicated’: ‘It's really weird...'

Kat Dennings Reveals Manifesting Her Sitcom Comeback in Shifting Gears With Tim Allen: 'I Wished For It'

Satya Re-Release Box Office: Will Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy and Urmila Matondkar's movie recreate the success of the original?

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Ishura Season 2 Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Robbie Williams Officiates Wedding During Better Man Screening in New York: 'By The Power Vested In Me...'

Ram Charan's Game Changer makers were threatened with the leak of the pirated version of the film ahead of its release? Complaint lodged against 45 individuals

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's female fan's reaction after spotting them at Gateway of India goes VIRAL; Netizens say 'Moment hai bhai'

Hindi Box Office: Ram Charan's Game Changer & Sonu Sood's Fateh begin 2025 on a dull note