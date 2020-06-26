Jayam Ravi to collaborate with Atlee for his next film?

Jayam Ravi had had a brief discussion with Atlee's assistant about a project and they will discuss in detail in the coming days.

After media reports made rounds that Jayam Ravi will be collaborating with sensational director Atlee Kumar. However, according to a new report on The Times Of India, the actor has clarified that he has been holding talks with Atlee’s assistant for his next film. They have had a brief discussion about the project and they will discuss in detail in the coming days. The story is by Atlee’s assistant and reportedly, Atlee may be producing the film.

It should be noted that Atlee co-produced Jiiva starrer Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae and his first film as an independent producer is Andhaghaaram starring Arjun Das. Andhaghaaram also features Nandha actor Vinoth Kishan, who played the villain in Karthi's Naan Mahaan Alla. Meesha Ghoshal and Pooja Ramachandran will be seen as leading ladies. After Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, Atlee is yet to announce his next directorial venture. Hearsay has that he will be directing in his next film.

Also Read: #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trends: Khushbu Sundar, Jayam Ravi, Suchitra and other South celebs demand justice

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has two films in his kitty Bhoomi and Ponniyin Selvan. Directed by Lakshman, Bhoomi marks the third collaboration of Jayam Ravi and the director. The actor-director duo has already given two hit movies namely Bogan and Romeo Juliet. Ponniyin Selvan, on the other hand, is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is based on a Tamil novel by the same name. It also starrs Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Trisha Krishnan in key roles.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×