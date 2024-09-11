Jayam Ravi divorce: Netizens react to wife Aarti's 'without knowledge' statement: 'Kids have to take the brunt'

Jayam Ravi left everyone shocked when he announced he was parting ways with his wife Aarti and ending their marriage of 15 years. While reports about trouble in their marital paradise had been there for quite some time, the news had left the fans of the couple startled. And now, Aarti Ravi surprisingly reacted that the announcement of their split was made without her consent.

Well, as soon as Aarti Ravi’s clarification post on social media about her divorce announcement made it through, netizens were quick to arrive at various conclusions, over the celebrity couple choosing to go their separate ways.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), netizens began to express their reactions to the news. While some felt that Aarti still loves Jayam and continues to write his name in her surname, others questioned the actor why he chose to leave his wife, family and children without acknowledgement.

Check out the fan reactions here:

Well, coming to Aarti Ravi’s statement, the former star wife revealed that she was not made aware by her husband Jayam Ravi before publicly announcing their divorce on social media. She expressed her disappointment that after so many years of their marriage, even as little as this amount of dignity was not offered to her.

Aarti said, “I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect and privacy that it deserves.”

Furthermore, Aarti revealed that she had attempted to have a civil conversation with her husband, Jayam Ravi on this matter, considering the impact such a news announced publicly might have on their family as a whole. However, the entrepreneur remarked that both she and their children were left unaware about the entire matter.

For the unversed, it was on September 9, 2024, when Jayam Ravi announced separating from his wife Aarti and ending their marriage of 15 years.

The actor sought privacy from his fans and requested everyone to stop speculating the reasons behind such a decision, which wasn’t made in haste. Jayam and Aarti are parents to their two sons, Arav and Ayaan.

