Jayam Ravi increases fans' excitement with his fierce look in the first glimpse of Agilan; See Pic

Jayam Ravi will next entertain the fans with his upcoming Tamil flick Agilan. Getting fans ready for the film, the leads shared a glimpse of the flick. The picture has the actor looking all furious as he faces the camera and several people gathered around him. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "After months of hard work, A Glance of #Agilan is here, Shoot is wrapped & Teaser is getting ready for June."

Previously, the makers unveiled the first look poster from the film. The photo showcases Jayam Ravi as a cargo employee at work. The project which was temporarily titled JR28 was launched with a formal pooja on the actor’s birthday on 10 September last year.

Check out the post below:

Directed by Kalyanakrishnan, Agilan has been bankrolled by the production house Screen Scene Studios. Priya Bhavani Shankar has been signed to play the female lead opposite Jayam Ravi in the film. Tanya Ravichandran and Harish Uthaman will also essay significant roles in the flick. Sam CS is onboard the project as the music composer and Vivek is the cinematographer.

Jayam Ravi is working with filmmaker Kalyanakrishnan for the second time. Before this, the actor and director had collaborated for the 2015 movie, Bhooloham. If reports are to be taken into account, the star is also teaming up with Screen Scene Studios for two more ventures.

Adding on, Jayam Ravi will also play an important role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. This historical fiction has also been produced by Mani Ratnam himself in collaboration with the production studio Madras Talkies. An adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, the venture will also see some biggies like Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu as part of the cast.

