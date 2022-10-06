Jayam Ravi INTERVIEW: If you don't do your job being a producer’s son, it will only destroy you

Mani Ratnam showed confidence and he went all guns blazing. He comes in the second half of the film and steals the show. “Raja Chola has become an identity. He is the king and has done so many things for his people and kingdom that still his presence is felt in Tamil Nadu. I think anyone Mani Sir had cast for this role might have got this doubt, I believe. To take this burden and pressure off that character was huge but I think Mani Sir believed in me and I believed in myself. Mani Sir wanted me to live in the character 6 months before the shoot and that really helped me know him,” said Jayam Ravi on a phone call while taking a stroll in Dubai mall.

In 20 years, I have learnt a lot

The actor, who has completed 2 decades in the Tamil industry, says he has become more and more responsible with each film, especially for his filmmaker father. “The disciple was always there inside me. I would always think that I shouldn’t get a bad name for the legend that my father is (A.Mohan). I was always grounded and his advice kept me going. He always said to take every film as your first film and that really helped me a lot. In 20 years, I have learnt a lot."If you don’t do your job or live up to people’s expectations of being a producer’s son, it will only destroy you“2 things I want to say- my father can launch me and can re-launch me at maximum but if the audience hates me after this, I can’t do anything. I think it is a two-way knife, you have to handle it properly. If you don’t do your job or live up to people’s expectations of being a producer’s son, it will only destroy you. It is very critical, and 20 years being in the industry, people will give credit only for the good job you do, other things they forget eventually,” said Ravi on being asked about how tough it gets to sustain in a competitive market and live with a pressure to give his best being a filmmaker’s son.

Take failure or sit and crib about it which will take you nowhere

“I have only learned more from failures because nobody cares about you at the time and so, you have enough time for yourself (laughs) I put that time to best use. There was a situation in my life when I was doing 1 film for 3 years and that film bombed. There were two things that came to my mind- take failure or sit and crib about it which will take you nowhere or take it as a lesson and not repeat it. I took the second route and here I’m,” the Daas actor opened up on his approach towards success and failure.

Films like Ponniyin Selvan and Pithamagan are rare

One of the biggest multi-starrers in Indian cinema, Ponniyin Selvan boasts a star-studded cast that includes Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and many more. Chiyaan Vikram, during an event in Mumbai, said, “In South, we don’t have an ensemble cast as we have solo hero films.”Reacting to the same, Jayam Ravi shared his opinion on the same- “It is very true as we don’t get to do multi starrer film here and the reason is that everybody is equally talented here and secondly, to fit so many talents in one script is very difficult and if at all we get a script like this (Ponniyin Selvan), where all the 3 main actors, the script gave us equal importance and if anything such comes in future, we would definitely love to. Director Bala Sir did a film with Suriya and Vikram, they both are equal heroes and they got equal space in the film. Such films are rare.”