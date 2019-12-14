From Jayam Ravi to Lal, check out the OFFICIAL CAST of Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

After various speculations, here is the cast and crew list for Mani Ratnam's upcoming mega-budget film Ponniyin Selvan.

Ever since Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was announced, various speculations emerged about the casting of the project. While some rumours have turned out to be false, several media reports have claimed that the official casting and crew of the mega budget movie have been revealed. According to the reports, so far Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi will be playing the lead roles of the film. It can be speculated that they might get to play the key roles – Vandiya Devan, Arulmozhi Varman and Adithya Karikalan - from Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki.

Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayaram and Kishore are also part of the ambitious project. Malayalam actor Lal took to social media and confirmed his role in the film. reportedly told during a media interaction that she would be playing a dual role. Radhakrishnan Parthiban, who was rumoured to be playing a key role in the film, said during an interaction with Galatta media that he opted out of the film due to other commitments.

The film will be jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel is co-writing the project with Mani Ratnam, while writer Jeyamohan is roped in to write dialogues. Reportedly, AR Rahman will compose the music and cinematographer Ravi Varman will handle the camera. The film went on floors on December 13 in Thailand. Keerthy Suresh, whose role in Rajinikanth’s Thalapathy 168 was recently announced, apparently decided to opt out of Ponniyin Selvan.

Credits :Galatta Media

