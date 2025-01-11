Jayam Ravi on his resurgence in cinema after recent underwhelming projects; says ‘I will get back up this year’

Jayam Ravi is all set to make it to the big screens this year with the movie Kadhalikka Neramillai, co-starring with Nithya Menen. In a recent press meet conducted, the actor was seen talking about his career in general and how he always manages to make a comeback.

In his words, the actor said, “Failure doesn’t exist without victory; neither does victory exist without failure. I remember, back in 2014, I had a pretty down time in my career. I did 3 films that year, but they did not work well. During that time, I wasn’t even able to give interviews.”

“I started doubting myself, whether everything was my fault. However, the next year itself, I gave 3 back-to-back hits in my career. See, those who fall down and give up are the true failures, not those who get back up and try again. I just want to say, I will get back up this year,” the actor added. (translated from Tamil).

In conclusion, the actor underlined that he has some interesting projects in his lineups, which he considers great. Jayam Ravi added how he is next working in Sivakarthikeyan’s SK25, directed by Sudha Kongara, and that his life is getting happier.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Jayam Ravi was last seen in the lead role for a film titled Brother. The movie directed by M Rajesh featured the story of a righteous man who runs into problems with his morals. As part of making him fit into society, he is taken to his sister’s in-law family, which eventually leads to more problems.

Advertisement

The film showcased Priyanka Arul Mohan and Bhumika Chawla in key roles but was a box office bomb in 2024. Jayam Ravi is next set to be seen in the romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai, being helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has ‘tall ambitions’ for year 2025 amid recovering from Chikungunya and THIS pic is proof