Jayam Ravi opens up about public scrutiny over his divorce from Aarti: ‘I can't teach people…’

Jayam Ravi's personal life has become the talk of the town since he announced his separation from his wife Aarti. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actor opened up about the public scrutiny surrounding his divorce. He shared that being a public figure, he cannot ignore people's interest in his personal life.

Jayam Ravi said, "Anything I do gets highlighted. People like cinema, and they like talking about actors. So, there is no point judging them for it. We can only let things be."

When asked how he manages to stay calm amid rumors about his life, he said, "I can't teach people individual responsibility. Some mature people don't do that (spread rumors). Other people don't care about the intensity of the matter and breach my privacy. When I know about myself, why bother about what others say?"

In an interview with Filmibeat, Jayam Ravi disclosed some horrifying details about his marriage and how he was treated worse than a maid in his house.

The actor narrated his ordeal and said that Aarti, along with her family, never treated him with respect. Despite a successful career, he could never have a separate bank account and had to ask his wife for simple expenses. He claimed that she never gave him the right to control his finances.

Jayam Ravi revealed that he had a difficult relationship with his mother-in-law, who had financed several films in which he starred. He alleged that she misrepresented these films as financial failures, despite his belief that they were successful at the box office.

Additionally, Ravi mentioned that he had largely avoided using WhatsApp over the years because his wife would often monitor his messages and ask about every single one he received. He also stated that he did not have access to his Instagram account, which led him to seek assistance from Meta to recover it.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi and Aarti parted ways after 15 years of marriage. They have two sons together - Ayaan and Aarav.

