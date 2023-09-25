Jayam Ravi opens up about Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Leo like never before; Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay’s second outing with his Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo, is undeniably the most hyped film in Tamil cinema at the moment. Another very exciting film set to release soon is Iraivan, featuring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara. The former has especially been busy promoting his film, and Iraivan’s team even conducted a pre-release event in Chennai to celebrate their movie.

Jayam Ravi gives clarification on doing a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

In a recent media interaction, Jayam Ravi was asked whether Lokesh Kanagaraj had narrated a film to him. For the uninitiated, there was a strong buzz that the filmmaker had narrated a script to the actor. And some reports even suggested that Jayam Ravi would be making a cameo appearance in Leo. But Jayam Ravi clarified all the rumors and said that Lokesh had indeed narrated a film to him.

The actor further clarified that Lokesh narrated a script to him a while ago. He also praised the Kaithi director and stated that he is a wonderful filmmaker. Additionally, Jayam Ravi very graciously wished a great future for Lokesh. The actor has previously said in an interview that Lokesh had narrated a script to him soon after the latter’s debut film, Maanagaram. Unfortunately, the film never really took off for various reasons.

Jayam Ravi replies when asked about whether Thalapathy Vijay shared any Leo updates with him

The media also asked the Bogan actor whether Thalapathy Vijay had given him any key information regarding Leo. In response to this question, Jayam Ravi first stated that the Bigil actor hasn’t shared anything with him. Further, he proceeded to add that there is something called professional ethics. Through his statement, the actor made it perfectly clear that he does not unnecessarily indulge in projects that do not feature him.

Jayam Ravi has previously spoken about whether or not he will make a cameo appearance in another movie. The actor stated that he is indeed ready to do a cameo and said, “So if I do an extended cameo, it has to have something meaningful; if so, I will do it. And I have no hesitation about it.” Therefore, it has been clarified that Jayam Ravi will not be the big star who will make a cameo appearance in Leo. Now, it will have to be seen who it turns out to be.

