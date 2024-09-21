Jayam Ravi REGAINS access to his Instagram handle after ex-wife Aarti put it on hold; shares new picture calling it ‘the new me’

Jayam Ravi has been hitting the headlines recently after he announced his divorce from his wife Aarti. As the relationship between them turned sour, the actor had apparently lost access to his official Instagram handle, which was being handled by his ex-wife.

As per reports, Aarti had denied access to Ravi’s Instagram handle after multiple requests from the actor’s team. This happened while the promotion of his next film, Brother, was taking place. However, the actor has now got access back to his account and posted a new picture of himself with the caption, “The new me.”

Check out the post by Jayam Ravi here:

As per speculations, Jayam Ravi had appealed to Meta for the same and regained its access with their help. The actor has been in the headlines ever since he announced the ending of his relationship with his wife of 15 years.

However, things took a dramatic turn when his wife released an official statement a couple of days later, which stated that she wasn’t informed about the divorce. This also paved the way for rumors of the actor’s alleged secret relationship with a Bengaluru-based singer.

In a recent interview with DTNext, Jayam Ravi reacted to the unnecessary scrutiny of his personal life, especially after his divorce announcement. He also clarified that he had sent a divorce notice first, which was acknowledged by Aarti’s father, dismissing his ex-wife’s claim of not being aware of it.

Moreover, Ravi also addressed how the divorce narrative is being used to malign his name and image in society. However, the actor is confident that it won’t work on his hard-earned career. Additionally, the actor also specified that he is ready to provide proof for any false rumors being projected upon him.

Moving ahead, Jayam Ravi is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Brother, directed by M Rajesh. The rom-com movie slated to hit the big screens on October 31, 2024, features Priyanka Mohan as the leading lady.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Seetha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles.

