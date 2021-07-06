Jayam Ravi to romance Priya Bhavani Shankar for his next with director Kalyanakrishnan?

Jayam Ravi is joining hands with director N Kalyanakrishnan for the second time for his next movie which is being referred to as 'JR 28'

Actor Ravi started his career with the film Jayam in which he starred alongside Sadha. Following the success of the flick, he came to be known as ‘Jayam’ Ravi. Jayam was released on June 21, 2003, starring Telugu star Gopichand also in a pivotal role. Released as a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, Jayam was directed by Jayam Ravi's brother ‘Jayam’ Raja. The movie served as an excellent debut vehicle for both. Ravi established himself as a great actor with the film. His career continues without even having time to look back. It has been 18 years since Jayam released.

Jayam Ravi, who has acted in several films, has established himself as the favourite actor of the producers. His performances in M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, Unakkum Enakkum, Santosh Subramanian, Thani Oruvan, Peranmai, et cetera, earned him kudos. Now, we have the dope on what Ravi is doing next. He is joining hands with director N Kalyanakrishnan for the second time for his next movie which is being referred to as 'JR 28' and is set to be produced by Screen Scene Studios. The duo had earlier worked on the 2015 movie Bhooloham.

Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in to play the female lead for the film, the shooting of which is set to start from mid-August. JR 28 is touted to be a thriller with a lot of action sequences. Jayam Ravi was last seen in Bhoomi that released directly on Disney+Hotstar and starred Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady.

Credits :Behindwoods

