Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi gets a direct release on OTT platform; To be released on Pongal 2021

It was expected that the film will hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the lockdown for COVID 19.

While we all are waiting to know more updates about Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Bhoomi, it has now been revealed that the film will get a direct release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on the occasion of Pongal 2021. Ravi took to his Twitter space and announced the news. He wrote, “#Bhoomi coming to your homes this Pongal 2021 only on @DisneyplusHSVIP God Bless!” It was expected that the film will get a theatrical release as it marks Ravi’s 25th film.

Bhoomi was supposed to hit the big screens on May 1, 2020 as a summer treat to the fans. However, the release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. On September 10, the makers released a first single track. Titled Thamizhan Endru Sollada, the single track is about the hard work that farmers face. The film will have Anurag Kashyap playing the main antagonist. Directed by Lakshman, the film marks the third collaboration of Jayam Ravi and the director. The actor-director duo has already given two hit movies namely Bogan and

Romeo Juliet. Bhoomi will be Jayam Ravi’s 25th film and it is expected that he will continue the success streak with this film.

Also Read: Paava Kadhaigal: Vignesh Shivan pens a heart felt note to his fans for their reviews of ‘Love Panna Uttranum’

Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under her banner Home Movie Makers, Bhoomi has music by D Imman. So far, the makers have revealed two posters and a teaser. In the teaser, it can be understood that the film will have a lot to do with agriculture and farming. It can also be expected that the film will talk about industrial wastes and how they ruin agricultural lands.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×