Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi: Makers of the Lakshman directorial RELEASE the official trailer

Jayam Ravi's Bhommi, which is set to have a direct release on OTT platform had its trailer released today.

While we all are waiting to watch Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Bhoomi on the festival of Pongal, the makers have now released the film’s official trailer, which shows Jayam Ravi as an ambitious farmer. It was expected that the film will get a theatrical release as it marks Ravi’s 25th film. It is understood that the film will have Ravi someone who quits his profession as an astronaut to become a farmer.

Bhoomi was supposed to hit the big screens on May 1, 2020 as a summer treat to the fans. However, the release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. On September 10, the makers released the first single track. Titled Tamizhan Endru Sollada, the single track is about the hard work that farmers face. The film will have Anurag Kashyap playing the main antagonist. Directed by Lakshman, the film marks the third collaboration of Jayam Ravi and the director. The actor-director duo has already given two hit movies namely Bogan and love Romeo Juliet. Bhoomi will be Jayam Ravi’s 25th film and it is expected that he will continue the success streak with this film.

Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under her banner Home Movie Makers, Bhoomi has music by D Imman. So far, the makers have revealed two posters and a teaser. In the teaser, it can be understood that the film will have a lot to do with agriculture and farming. It can also be expected that the film will talk about industrial wastes and how they ruin agricultural lands.

Watch the trailer here:

