Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi: Makers planning for a direct release on OTT platform?

While the makers of Jayam Ravi's Bhoomihave not made any official update on the film's OTT release, this report is now making the rounds on social media.
While we all are waiting to know more updates about Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Bhoomi, new reports have come up stating that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms. While an official update regarding the same is still awaited, it has come as an exciting piece of news to some fans, while others opinioned that they wanted to watch the film on the big screens. On September 10th, the makers released the first singletrack. Titled Thamizhan Endru Sollada, the single track is about the hard work that farmers face.

The film will have Anurag Kashyap playing the main antagonist. Directed by Lakshman, the film marks the third collaboration of Jayam Ravi and the director. The actor-director duo has already given two hit movies namely Bogan and Romeo Juliet. Bhoomi will be Jayam Ravi’s 25th film and it is expected that he will continue the success streak with this film. Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under her banner Home Movie Makers, Bhoomi has music by D Imman. So far, the makers have revealed two posters and a teaser. In the teaser, it can be understood that the film will have a lot to do with agriculture and farming.

It can also be expected that the film will talk about industrial wastes and how they ruin agricultural lands. Bhoomi was supposed to hit the big screens on May 1, 2020 as a summer treat to the fans. However, the release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi also has the biggie Ponniyin Selvan, in which he will be seen as Raja Raja Chola. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also has Karthi and Vikram in lead roles. Ravi will also be seen in a yet to be named film by Endrendrum Punnagai fame Ahmed, tentatively titled Jana Gana Mana.

