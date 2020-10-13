Jayam Ravi’s Thani Oruvan 2 to have a pan Indian star as the main antagonist?

The original version of the film had Aravind Swami as the main antagonist and he was lauded for his stylish avatar as a villain.

By now, we all know that the 2015 super hit action thriller Thani Oruvan starring Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara, and Aravind Swamy is all set to get a remake soon. The original version of the film had Jayam Ravi as an honest IPS officer, while Aravind Swamy was seen as the main villain. The sequel of the blockbuster drama is in the making and it was reported that the shooting is all set to start from February 2021. Now, a new report has come up about the film’s main antagonist.

It is being reported in The Times Of India, that the sequel will have a pan Indian star as the main antagonist. The makers also have plans to shoot the film in different languages simultaneously, adds the report. Jayam Ravi’s brother and director Mohan Raja will be teaming up with the actor for the seventh time for Thani Oruvan 2. Reportedly, he has finished the scripting for the film. It is expected that more official details about the film will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus in his kitty. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the historical flick is a multi starrer one. It has , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram other than Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. It is anticipated that Jayam Ravi will be seen playing the role of Chola king Arunmozhi Varman.

