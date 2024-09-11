Jayam Ravi's estranged wife Aarti shockingly says divorce announcement was made without her 'consent': 'Such significant matter...'

Days after Tamil star Jayam Ravi announced his separation from Aarti on social media, his estranged wife has now stated the same on her social media on September 11. Check out Aarti's shocking reaction.

For the unversed, on September 9, Jayam Ravi shocked everyone with his lengthy social media post and announced his marital split with Aarti after 15 years of marriage. Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Jayam Ravi wrote, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Further, the Ponniyin Selvan actor called his decision very 'painful', but after much discussion, the duo made the big decision. While Jayam did not reveal the exact reason for the divorce, he stated that it was only based on the best interests of everyone associated with them.

However, speculations of the now ex-couple hitting bottom rock in their marriage sky-rocketed when Jayam's estranged wife Aarti deleted all pictures with him from her social media account. It is worth mentioning that Jayam Ravi and Aarti exchanged wedding vows on June 4, 2009, with the love and blessings of family and friends. The couple is now blessed with two sons, Ayaan and Arav.

