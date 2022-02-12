Jayam Ravi's next titled Agilan, looks convincing as a cargo employee in Kalyanakrishnan directorial

Kollywood star Jayam Ravi has treated fans with the first look poster from his next with Kalyanakrishnan. The poster showcases the actor as a cargo employee hard at work. He looks extremely convincing as the labourer. The makers have also revealed the name of the film. Jayam Ravi’s next will be called Agilan: King of the Indian Ocean. This first look poster has piqued fans’ interest in the project.

The project was previously tentatively titled JR28. The project was launched with a formal pooja on the occasion of the actor’s birthday last September. Helmed by Kalyanakrishnan, the drama has been produced by Screen Scene Studios. Priya Bhavani Shankar has played the female lead opposite Jayam Ravi in Agilan. Sam CS has composed the music for the film and Vivek has done the cinematography.

Jayam Ravi is collaborating with director Kalyanakrishnan for the second time. The duo previously worked together in the 2015 movie Bhooloham. In the meantime, the actor is also said to be teaming again with the same production house for two more ventures.

Jayam Ravi also has other promising movies in the pipeline for 2022. He will star in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The epic historical fiction has also been co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. Apart from Jayama Ravi, film’s cast also includes other biggies like Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu.

