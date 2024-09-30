Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti Ravi shares new statement amidst divorce battle: 'My silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt'
Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti issues a new public statement amid divorce from actor and is it hinting at Kenishaa Francis? Check it out!
Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti has issued a new public statement about their ongoing divorce battle. Taking to her social media handle, the prominent personality has conveyed that the words from her previous statement was misinterpreted by many.
Sharing the official post with the caption, “When they go low, we go high,” Aarti emphasized that she trusts the legal system to bring her justice and highlighted that the truth will be revealed.
Check out the official post by Aarti Ravi here: