Jayam Ravi’s wife shares unseen photos with actor; spills beans about her personal life

Being a celebrity couple is not easy. With constant cameras following you everywhere and people taking notes of your every move, it's definitely difficult to keep your mental sanity.

Despite its many challenges, some celebrity couples successfully navigate their stardom without letting it disrupt their relationship. A prime example of this is Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and his wife, Aarti Ravi. The adorable couple often posts pictures on their social media accounts, offering glimpses into their personal lives.

On a similar note, the star wife shared a throwback vacation picture with her husband and also answered some fans' questions on her social media.

Jayam Ravi's wife reveals what she likes and hates about him

In a candid social media interaction with her followers, the star couple openly embraced the opportunity to share some facts about their personal lives.

Reacting to a question about her favorite vacation photos with Jayam Ravi, she shared a sweet picture where her husband can be seen fully engrossed in capturing his lady love amidst the beautiful backdrop.

Further, Aarti also shared her wedding picture when asked about her favorite saree in the wardrobe. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Q&A session with Mrs Ravi was indeed full of light-hearted revelations. Reacting to a question on what she likes and hates about the Siren actor, Aarti wrote, ''His pure & honest heart (she likes the most), the extreme lifestyle he adopts for work (she doesn't like about him).''

Advertisement

Further, the beautiful lady revealed that if she had to swap lives with Jayam one day hypothetically, then she would most definitely take a break from work and rest.

Reacting on the same lines, she wrote, '' I will take a break for 6 months and rest''.

Check out some of her interesting answers from the Q&A session below!

Aarti also spoke about Biriyani being her husband's absolute favorite thing to eat. Her visibly strong bond with Jayam Ravi was revealed yet again when she mentioned that the Iraivan actor is her go-to person when she is down or upset.

The couple is most definitely raising the bar for couple goals. Isn't it?

ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Trisha, or Rashmika: Who will play the leading lady in MS Subbulakshmi’s biopic?