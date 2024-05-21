Jayam Ravi’s wife shares unseen photos with actor; spills beans about her personal life

Aarti Ravi took to her Instagram to spill some beans about her personal life, including pictures with her husband Jayam Ravi. Read to know more.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on May 21, 2024  |  07:38 PM IST |  328
Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti reveals one thing she dislikes about Ponniyin Selvan actor
Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti reveals one thing she dislikes about Ponniyin Selvan actor (Jayam Ravi Instagram)

Being a celebrity couple is not easy. With constant cameras following you everywhere and people taking notes of your every move, it's definitely difficult to keep your mental sanity. 

Despite its many challenges, some celebrity couples successfully navigate their stardom without letting it disrupt their relationship. A prime example of this is Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and his wife, Aarti Ravi. The adorable couple often posts pictures on their social media accounts, offering glimpses into their personal lives. 

On a similar note, the star wife shared a throwback vacation picture with her husband and also answered some fans' questions on her social media.

Jayam Ravi's wife reveals what she likes and hates about him 

In a candid social media interaction with her followers, the star couple openly embraced the opportunity to share some facts about their personal lives. 

Reacting to a question about her favorite vacation photos with Jayam Ravi, she shared a sweet picture where her husband can be seen fully engrossed in capturing his lady love amidst the beautiful backdrop. 

Further, Aarti also shared her wedding picture when asked about her favorite saree in the wardrobe. 

The Q&A session with Mrs Ravi was indeed full of light-hearted revelations. Reacting to a question on what she likes and hates about the Siren actor, Aarti wrote, ''His pure & honest heart (she likes the most), the extreme lifestyle he adopts for work (she doesn't like about him).''

Further, the beautiful lady revealed that if she had to swap lives with Jayam one day hypothetically, then she would most definitely take a break from work and rest.

Reacting on the same lines, she wrote, '' I will take a break for 6 months and rest''.

Check out some of her interesting answers from the Q&A session below!

Aarti also spoke about Biriyani being her husband's absolute favorite thing to eat. Her visibly strong bond with Jayam Ravi was revealed yet again when she mentioned that the Iraivan actor is her go-to person when she is down or upset. 

The couple is most definitely raising the bar for couple goals. Isn't it?

Credits: Aarti Ravi Instagram
