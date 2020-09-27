  1. Home
Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Buddha: Prithviraj to play a smuggler?

Late director Sachy had announced in May that he would direct the film. Due to his unfortunate demise, now director Jayan Nambiar is all set to direct the film.
Late director and scriptwriter Sachy, who directed the critically acclaimed film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, had announced in May this year, that he was working on a script based on GR Indugopan’s novel Vilayath Budda. However, the director’s unfortunate demise in Jule left the script incomplete. Now, director Jayan Nambiar is all set to helm the film starring Prithviraj in the lead role. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast soon.

“Sachyettan had planned to direct Vilayath Buddha after he completed the script of my film. Right now, I have decided to take up the film, which is being scripted by Indugopan and Rajesh. We will only start the shoot after the pandemic. It’s a special project for all of us because Sachyettan was associated with it”, the director was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a bunch of films in his pipeline including, Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a 100 per cent virtual film directed by Gokulraj. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas will be next seen in Minnal Murali. Other than the superhero film, he also has in his kitty, Kala. He will also be seen in also be seen playing a triple role in the big-budget movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal.

