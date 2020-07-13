  1. Home
Jayanthi's health update: Veteran Kannada actress soon to be discharged from hospital

Jayanthi was reportedly kept on a ventilator and now, according to latest reports, her health is said to be stable and is likely to get discharged in a couple of days.
Veteran Kannada actress, Jayanthi was recently admitted to the hospital in Bengaluru after she complained about her severe asthma and breathing difficulties. The veteran actress was reportedly kept on a ventilator and now, according to latest reports, her health is said to be stable and is likely to get discharged in a couple of days. Her health is improving and so, she might get discharged soon. As earlier we reported, she also got her COVID-19 test done and has tested negative.  A couple of years ago, Jayanthi was admitted in the ICU and her severe health issues had led to rumours of her death. Later, her son rubbished the news. 

Jayanthi has been suffering from asthma for 35 years and she uses inhalers every day. She is tagged as Kannada cinema's "most bold and beautiful" actress and has also been honoured with the title "Abhinaya Sharadhe", (Goddess Sharada in acting) by the film industry. She has featured in more than 500 films. 

Jayanti has shared the screenspace with many big stars of South Indian film industry including M. G. Ramachandran in Padagotti and Mugaraasi, with Gemini Ganeshan in Kanna Nalama, Velli Vizha, Punnagai and Iru Kodugal among others. 

Talking about her personal life, Jayanthi was married to film director Peketi Sivaram for a few years. The couple then parted ways. 

