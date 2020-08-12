  1. Home
Jayaraj’s biopic starring Dhananjaya to have title launched by Puneeth Rajkumar on Independence day

The film was launched a few weeks before the pandemic situation gripped the country and it was announced in the month of February.
It looks like Kannada movie buffs are in for a treat on this Independence Day. According to media reports, Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to launch the title of Dhananjaya’s biopic on underworld don Jayaraj on Independence Day this year. The film was launched a few weeks before the pandemic situation gripped the country and it was announced in the month of February. Apparently, Dhananjaya has utilised his quarantine time to the fullest and worked on the script.

According to a report in The Times of India, the biopic will be made and released in two parts and the pre-production work was happening in a fast pace over the past couple of months. There is a lot of curiosity among the fans regarding the film since Agni Sridhar, who has been closely associated with the underworld during its heydays, is involved in the film to help with its story and other details.

Talking about the film in an earlier interview, Dhananjaya had said that the film will capture Jayaraj’s journey as effectively as possible. He was quoted as saying by Banglore Mirror, "The movie is set between 1974 to 1977 and shows the reign of Jayaraj during that period. We are making it a two-part film because we wish to capture the journey of the character as effectively as possible. World over, this is a theme that has captured the fancy of many.”

