Jayaram joins sets of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam; Shares PHOTO

In the photo, Jayaram and Prabhas can be seen posing for a cool photo and hearsay has that Jayaram will be seen in a key role in Radhe Shyam.

Jayaram is the latest actor to join the sets of the upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama film boasts a stellar cast including Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The period film is set in 1970s Europe. Bahubali fame Prabhas is one of the most sought after and highest-paid actor in Tollywood. His films usually have huge expectations among the audience owing to the success of Bahubali. Now, veteran actor Jayaram has joined the cast for shooting.

Jayaram made his debut on Instagram only recently and revealed that he will play a role in Radheshyam. His post read, "Great to be teaming up with the incredible @actorprabhas , for @radheshyamfilm a heartwarming story, my next Telugu project. Amazing to witness his persistence, commitment and honesty with his craft.:@actorprabhas & @hegdepooja Directed by: @director_radhaa Produced by: @uvcreationsofficial Also starring : @sachinskhedekar @sharma_murli @preyadarshe @realkunaalroykapur (sic)"

Radheshyam is directed by Jil fame Radhe Krishna Kumar. The film features Sachin Khedakar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The music will be composed by Justin Prabhakaran. The film crew recently wrapped their shoot in Italy. The teaser featuring love stories of different eras ending with the leading pair created a buzz when it was launched on Prabhas's birthday. The film will be simultaneously released in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

