Jayaram's physical transformation and these 7 stylish photos prove he is aging backwards

Fitness plays a very important part in the lives of celebrities. Fitness is an inevitable part and we have seen a lot of young South actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Kalidas Jayaram, Tovino Thomas among many who maintain a strict workout regime. However, the superstars who are in their 50s and 60s have reinvented themselves unbelievably. Be it Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayaram or Nagarjuna Akkineni, these actors have pushed the boundaries and have always left their fans amazed with their toned physique.

Talking specifically about legendary actor Jayaram, he is an inspiration for the youth to stay fit. Jayaram is clearly ageing backwards and his social media photos are proof. He continues to defy age on-screen as well as off-screen. He has also got impressive style and is a great fan of earrings. He has an interesting and expensive collection of wide earrings that we already notice in his photos.

He had gone through a drastic weight loss transformation for Allu Arjun’s film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Can you beat that, he had has lost 12 kg in 60 days with the help of a strict workout and diet.

During the lockdown, son Kalidas Jayaram shared a post workout photo of Jayaram and called his father a great fitness enthusiast. Posting the picture on Instagram, Kalidas wrote, "Be stronger than your excuses. This man still wakes up at 5 am every morning and works out. If I am half of where he is at his age I would consider myself lucky."

Look at these stunning pictures of Jayaram flaunting his post-workout glow.

He's got the style!

