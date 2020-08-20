Jayasurya all set to play a cop in the upcoming Abhijith Joseph directorial John Luther?

  1. Home
As per the latest news update, the actor Jayasurya is all set to play a cop in the upcoming film called John Luther. This film will be helmed by Abhijith Joseph.
The actor Jayasurya is known to play some hard-hitting roles in the film industry. As per the latest news update the actor is all set to play a cop in the upcoming thriller called John Luther. This film is written and helmed by Abhijith Joseph. The lead star of John Luther has shared a poster of the film's title on his Instagram account. The fans and followers of Jayasurya are very excited about the upcoming thriller. The film is backed by Thomas P Mathew.

The film titled John Luther will also reportedly feature actors like Aditi Ravi, Tanvi Ram and Deepak Parambol in crucial roles. The fans and film audience are now eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The film's title is surely generating a lot of intrigue and curiosity as Idris Elba also plays a character of the same name, in the BBC series called Luther. But, as per news reports, the director of John Luther, Abhijith Joseph states that the BBC series has no connection with the Jayasurya starrer. The actor has some interesting projects coming up in the future. Jayasurya will be seen in the films like Kathanar, Aposthalan and Vellam. The actor reportedly will also feature in E Sreedharan's biopic called Ramasethu and Aadu 3.  

“ JOHN LUTHER “

The fans of the actor have a lot to look forward to especially when Jayasurya has some very good films in his kitty. The director of John Luther has reportedly stated that depending upon the permissions they get the team will decide on shooting indoors or outdoors first.

