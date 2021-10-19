Jayasurya pens a heartfelt note on winning the Best Actor Award for Vellam: Thank you my wife, my life

Jayasurya won the 'Best Actor' award for Vellam at 51st Kerala State Film Awards. The actor who is over the moon thanked his army of people, his real pillars and his wife. "An award mostly has one person’s name on it, but an award can never be won by just one person. I want to thank the army of people behind my award. Thank you jury," Jayasurya wrote on Instagram.

Jayasurya further wrote, "Thank you to the entire team behind Vellam, sunny, n Sufi and Sujatha. Thank you, to my cast and crew friends. This is for you my dears. Thank you my Murali, Sunny and Rajeevan, 3 phenomenal characters, phenomenal souls. For all the calls and messages from my Film family, thank you. You all will always be an insipration for me. And ofcourse, each and everyone of you reading this, thank you for loving my films, thank you for loving me. I wish to continue entertaining you with more beautiful films. And finally, my family, my real pillars. Thank you my wife, my life."

Vellam is based on the life of a Kerala-born businessman Murali Kunnumpurath who turned his life from a full-time alcoholic to a successful businessman. The music of the film is composed by Bijibal.

