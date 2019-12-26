Jayasurya starrer adventure drama Aposthalan's first look poster REVEALED; Check it out

Mollywood star Jayasurya starrer Aposthalan first look poster was revealed recently. Directed by KS Bava, Bollywood stunt master Sham Kaushal will choreograph the action for Aposthalan.

Jayasurya, who entertained Mollywood fans with his role in Thrissur Pooram, has now reportedly signed up for an adventure drama titled Aposthalan. Interestingly, the film will be based on the current political situation of Syria. In the first look poster of the movie, the film’s tagline was revealed, which was 'Wrong Man, Wrong Place'. Apparently, actors from Egypt and Syria, will also be seen in the film, along with some popular faces of Mollywood.

Directed by KS Bava, the first look poster of Aposthalan was unveiled yesterday. Mollywood biggies Kunchacko Boban, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Jayasurya, Manju Warrier, Mamtha Mohandas, Honey Rose, Miya, Prayaga Martin and Anu Sithara shared the poster on their respective social media handles. While the film is the debut film for the director, it also marks the maiden production venture of Arun Narayan Productions. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in February 2020 in Kochi. Apart from Kera, the film will be shot in international locations like Morocco, Syria and Italy.

As far as the technical team is concerned, director KS Bava and Anwar Hussain are jointly penning the script. Roby Varghese Raj is taking care of cinematography, while Gopi Sundar and Vinu Thomas are roped in to compose the music for the film. Bollywood stunt master Sham Kaushal, who marked his maiden Mollywood entry with Mamangam, will choreograph the action for Aposthalan. Apart from this film, Jayasurya has a bunch of projects in his kitty including Vellam, Anweshanam, Sufiyum Sujathayum, Kathanar, Ramasethu.

