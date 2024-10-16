Jayasurya wraps up shoot for his magnum opus Kathanar with Anushka Shetty and Prabhu Deva; shares a long note

Malayalam actor Jayasurya recently took to his official Instagram handle to announce that his movie, Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer has finished up its shoot and will be moving into post-production soon.

The actor took to his Instagram to share an official statement, highlighting the hard work of all the artists involved in the film. He also expressed his heartfelt thanks to the director and producer for their dedication during the days spent bringing the movie to life.

In conclusion, he said, “Now I am one of the thousands of artists waiting for the release of Kathanar,” (translated from Malayalam).

Check out the official post for Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer’s pack up:

As the film Kathanar transitions into its post-production stage, the film’s director Rojin Thomas also penned a long post over the movie’s completion. As per his report, the movie has undergone shoots for over 212 days spanning across 6 schedules for 18 months.

As the director expressed his delight in working on the movie for the past few days, he also added how grateful he is to welcome Anushka Shetty to the Malayalam film industry with this film.

The movie Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer starring Jayasurya in the title role is the story of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary 9th-century Christian priest who was said to have possessed magical powers and skills. The fantasy thriller flick marks Anushka’s debut in Malayalam with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Vineeth, Sandy Master, Nitish Bharadwaj, and many more playing key roles. The movie is also said to be the 1st installment in a two-part cinematic duology.

Moving ahead, Jayasurya had recently hit the headlines after appearing alongside Kantara star Rishab Shetty at Mookambika Temple. The actors were seen making the temple visit together, sharing pictures from inside the venue.

The actor has been generating a lot of attention lately due to his ongoing controversy. In a recent interview with Manorama, he finally addressed the allegations made against him, asserting that they are completely fabricated.

The actor has denied the accusations imposed against him and even went on to call himself “a living martyr.”

