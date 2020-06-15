Jean Paul Lal's restarts shoot of his Malayalam drama Tsunami in Kerala?

According to media reports, Jean Paul Lal had finished shooting 80 percent of the film, before the government imposed the nationwide lockdown.

The Driving Licence director Jean Paul Lal has reportedly resumed the shooting of his upcoming film titled Tsunami. The news reports further add that the filmmaker has restarted the filming of his upcoming project in Kerala. The Malayalam drama Tsunami is written by director Jean Paul Lal's father Lal. The news reports add that the shooting of Tsunami had indeed resumed but with very limited number of crew members. The makers of the film have made it compulsory for all the crew members present to wear face masks and follow all the safety measures that are issued by the respective states.

According to media reports, Jean Paul Lal had finished shooting 80 percent of the film, before the government imposed the nationwide lockdown. Now, the crew is left with 20 per cent of the shoot to be completed. Media reports also state that the filmmakers have made few changes to the film's script. There is no word on what is the extent of the changes made to the script, but the Coronavirus outbreak has compelled the makers of Tsunami to the bring about the changes to the story line. The filmmakers across the globe had to suspend work on their respective films and also stop the production work.

The filmmakers also had to postpone the film releases as the Coronavirus lockdown led to the shutting down of cinemas. Now, after some state governments have allowed makers of films to resume shooting with safety measures, the fans are hopeful of seeing films on the big screen. The film Tsunami will feature Aju Varghese and Balu Varghese.

