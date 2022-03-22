Jeans actor Prashanth to marry a second time soon?

Tamil star Prashanth was one of the most popular actors in the late 1990s in the South film Industry. He began his career at 17 by appearing in Vaigasi Poranthachu (1990) and went on to rose to freedom with Shankar's blockbuster romantic comedy film Jeans opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After that, the actor bagged back-to-back hits with films like Kannedhirey Thondrinal (1998), Kaadhal Kavithai (1998), Jodi and more.

Prashanth is still remembered for his iconic roles in Jeans and Jodi. He was also the most handsome actor back then. However, in the mid-2000s, the actor suffered a setback as his films didn't work well, soon he slowly stayed away from cinemas. Now, Prashanth is back in news for his second marriage rumours.

According to reports, Prashanth is all set to tie the knot for the second time. It is further said he will soon announce engagement news and the wedding likey to happen at the end of the year. However, for now, nothing is officially confirmed.

On 1 September 2005, Prashant married V. D. Grahalakshmi and their son was born on 31 July 2006. The couple divorced three years later. His first wife lodged a dowry harassment complaint against Prashanth.

Meanwhile, Prashanth's recent outing, Saahasam, a remake of Allu Arjun's hit, Julayi, was too bombed at the box office. In 2019, the actor announced a movie with director A Venkatesh and Andhadhun remake but neither of them made it due to the pandemic.

