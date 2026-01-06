Jeethu Joseph confirms Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 release in April 2026, says ‘The film has influenced lot of people…’

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, recently announced that its shooting had wrapped up, with the makers eyeing a Summer 2026 release. Now, director Jeethu Joseph has confirmed that the film will hit the big screens in April 2026, six months ahead of the Hindi remake.

Jeethu Joseph confirms Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 to release in April 2026

Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital, director Jeethu Joseph confirmed that Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 will release in the first week of April 2026. He also added that audiences should come to theatres without any expectations.

The filmmaker said, “Drishyam is a film that has influenced a lot of people over the years. It carries a huge weight of expectations within itself, and I ask everyone to watch it without any big expectations. The film will be available to watch in theatres in the first week of April. The official release announcement will be made soon. Additionally, on January 30, my other film, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, is releasing. I am confident it will be a good movie.”

Jeethu Joseph’s confirmation comes after the makers of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 announced that the Hindi version would release on October 2, 2026. Initially, there were speculations that the original and the remake would arrive in theatres simultaneously.

More about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming sequel in the crime drama franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original film follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

However, their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing towards Georgekutty’s involvement, the film delves into the truth and how the family navigates the tense investigation.

In 2021, a sequel continued the narrative, exploring new dimensions of the story. With this third installment, the franchise is expected to explore yet another chapter in the family’s life.

Apart from Lalettan, the third film is set to feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopi, Siddique, and several others reprising their previous roles.

