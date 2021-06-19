Jeethu Joseph dismisses rumours of directing Hindi remake of ‘Drishyam 2’

Jeethu Joseph dismisses rumours of directing Hindi remake of Mohanlal's ‘Drishyam 2’ starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Ishita Dutta

Drishyam directed by Jeethu Joseph is one of the most popular movies in the South. The film was originally made in Malayalam starring Mohanlal and went on to remake in Telugu and Hindi. In February, the sequel of the film Drishyam 2 was released on the OTT platform. The film was received exceptionally well by the audience and now the sequel is all set to remade in Telugu and Hindi.

While Jeethu Joseph is directing the Telugu version of the sequel Drishyam 2, there were also rumours that he would be helming Hindi sequel too. But seems like there are mere rumours as Jeethu Joseph said, "No, I won’t be directing it." When asked if he has an apt person in mind to chair the Hindi film, he dodged the question saying, “Let the makers decide.”

The Hindi remake rights of Drishyam were bagged by Panorama Studios International, which was officially announced in May. However, it went into a legal soup after Viacom filed a suit against Panorama studios.

The Hindi remake of the prequel was helmed by Nishikant Kamat, and as the filmmaker is no more, cinephiles are now wondering who would don the director’s cap for the upcoming Hindi remake of the Mohanlal starrer film. The Hindi remake of Drishyam featured , , Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav in lead roles.

Credits :Times of India

