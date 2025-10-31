Jeethu Joseph Exclusive Interview: ‘We will release Drishyam 3’s Malayalam version first, just like before’

Director Jeethu Joseph's latest film, Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, is currently streaming on SonyLIV. In an exclusive tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker opened up about the film and shared insights about his upcoming ventures, including Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal.

Jeethu Joseph INTERVIEW

1. Recently, your film Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, made its OTT debut on SonyLIV. How was it working with the actors, especially after the success of Kishkindha Kaandam?

Ans: It was definitely a very good experience for me. I have worked with both of them individually before, and it was a fulfilling experience because they are directors' actors. Be it Asif or Aparna, they are both extremely talented, and when you work with people of their calibre, your workload automatically decreases.

Especially during the climax fight, their dedication was remarkable. I wanted that entire sequence to look brutal and raw. Both of them gave their best, and I'm really glad I got the opportunity to work with them together for the first time.

2. Upon its theatrical release, Mirage faced criticism for having too many twists. How do you respond to this feedback?

Ans: When the producers and I decided to make this film, we were fully aware that there was an element of risk involved. Mirage is an experimental movie. Initially, we planned to make it in Bollywood when Manoj Khatri brought me the subject. We had envisioned shooting it in London.

While several Bollywood actresses were willing to play the female lead, male actors were hesitant to take on a co-lead role.

All of us have a second face that no one ever sees, unless through our characters or through situations. That's what we focused on in this film. The title and tagline themselves justify what we were trying to say: like a mirage, as we get closer to the characters, they change.

Each major character in the film transforms, and these changes naturally evolved into twists. Many viewers now expect twists when they see my name associated with a film.

A lot of people also said the story was predictable. We were aware of that. We knew certain things would be predictable; our only focus was on protecting the climax.

I always take genuine criticism seriously. I even asked several people for feedback. Many told me they watch my movies on the edge of their seats, paying attention to every detail. Because they suspect every character at some point, they end up saying, "It was predictable."

Many Bollywood actors rejected Mirage because of its climax, mainly because the hero has a negative shade. Usually, when a protagonist is shown negatively, filmmakers tend to sugarcoat or justify his actions. In Mirage, we didn't do that, he's purely a villain.

I wholeheartedly accept constructive criticism. I listen and make changes in my future films. Of course, some people find faults just for the sake of it, and I don't take those to heart.

I also believe that if one of my assistant directors had directed Mirage instead of me, the reception might have been different. Because my name carries expectations, the film faced more scrutiny, but I enjoy those challenges.

At the end of the day, I'm just trying to tell a story. I don't expect continuous success; failures are part of the journey. In Mirage, every character had multiple layers, which naturally led to several twists. None of them were added just for the sake of it.

Another thing about Mirage is that there isn't much emotional depth in the characters. The only one with a sentimental layer is Aparna Balamurali's character, but even that turns out to be a false narrative by the end.

3. Your upcoming thriller Vallathu Vashathe Kallan, featuring Joju George and Biju Menon, is set to hit theaters soon. From the character poster, it seems to explore a crime set in a hill town. What can you tell us about this project?

Ans: Vallathu Vashathe Kallan, unlike Mirage, is a very emotional thriller. I approach each film differently. Even within the thriller genre, I always try to bring something new.

Whether it's a crime thriller set in a hill station will be clear only after you watch the movie. It's a slightly different kind of film. I didn't write the script-it was written by Dinu Thomas Eelan, who also made Koodasha.

4. One of your most-awaited ventures is the Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3. Many reports suggest it will conclude Georgekutty's story. Is that true?

Ans: No, it won't exactly be a conclusion. When I made the first Drishyam, I never planned a sequel. Later, when I got an idea for a second one, I worked on it.

After the second film, I wondered if a third part was possible, and eventually, I found a thread. The first film deals with an incident experienced by one family. Then we skip six years and see how Georgekutty and his family have evolved.

Now, in the third part, we take another leap of around 3.5 to 4 years. We know how Georgekutty erased the evidence; now we explore what happens to their lives after that.

I only write stories that feel organic. I don't know if the story will end with this part…maybe I'll make a fourth one if a new angle arises. I'm not saying I will, but the possibility is there. In the 3rd part, when I thought about an interesting angle, then only did I start working on it.

I can't reveal what the "angle" is right now-you'll have to wait for the film's release. When I announced the third part, many people said it should have a better script than the second one. But I'm not making it to the top of the previous films; I just want to tell another chapter in this family's life.

5. In an earlier interview, you mentioned that Drishyam 3's climax was the first thing that came to your mind. How did you develop the rest of the story from that point?

Ans: When I first thought of the climax, I discussed it with Lalettan (Mohanlal). I pitched the idea with that specific "angle," and he found it interesting in terms of his character.

I then told him that while the angle was strong, I needed to develop the story to reach that point. As I worked through the process, I encountered complications similar to those in Drishyam 2 and had to overcome them. Solving those challenges helped me shape the entire movie.

6. Including the Drishyam films, 12th Man, Ram, and Neru, Drishyam 3 marks your sixth collaboration with Mohanlal. How has your professional relationship evolved over the years?

Ans: Not just me, every director who works with Lalettan feels like working with him for a lifetime. Firstly, he's an extraordinarily talented, natural actor. Secondly, beyond talent, there needs to be a comfort between the actor and the director.

Lalettan is a director's actor. He shares his opinions but ultimately respects the writer and director. I can say with certainty that Mohanlal sir 100%, completely surrenders himself to the creators. Having such an actor is a blessing; no one in their right mind would miss that opportunity.

That's why filmmakers from Bollywood and other industries are eager to collaborate with him. Whether it's 6 or 15 films, I'd be the happiest person to keep working with him.

7. Speaking of Ram, reports suggested the film was delayed due to financial issues. What kind of film is it, and is there any update on its progress?

Ans: Yes, there has been some development with Ram. We did face financial constraints during production, which left the project stuck for a while. The producers tried to resolve it, but other complications also arose.

During the UK shoot, the leading actress suffered an injury, and other factors contributed to the delay. The season and weather were also issues whenever we planned to resume; conditions would change, or the location would become unavailable. New investors came and went, and we had to restart the process multiple times.

Due to all these reasons, the film was delayed. But now, things are looking positive. I can't confirm anything until production officially resumes, but I'm hopeful.

Ram will be an action film, not a typical mass entertainer, but a realistic and grounded action venture.

8. Finally, there's buzz that Drishyam 3 will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. Is that still the plan, or will the Mohanlal version release first, like before?

Ans: The makers of the Hindi and Telugu versions have asked whether we can release the film simultaneously. The issue is that Drishyam has a massive following, both in India and overseas.

The Hindi and Telugu producers are concerned that if the Malayalam version releases first, it could affect their box-office performance, since audiences would already know the story. They've been discussing this with our producer, but nothing has been finalized yet. Releasing all versions together could also affect our business.

For now, we're continuing with our shoot. By the time we finish, if a decision has been made, we'll proceed accordingly. Otherwise, we'll release the Malayalam version first, just like before.

