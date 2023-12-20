Jeethu Joseph REACTS to plagiarism allegations against Mohanlal’s Neru; says audience will give the verdict

Just hours remain for Jeethu Joseph’s latest film Neru to hit the theaters. The film, which features Mohanlal and Priyamani in the lead roles, is a courtroom drama, and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year as well.

Earlier today, 20th December, the makers of the film found themselves in quite a predicament. Author Deepak Unni approached the High Court, alleging Jeethu Joseph and co-writer Shanti Mayadevi of plagiarism. In the latest update, the Drishyam filmmaker has taken to social media to respond to the allegations.

Jeethu Joseph requests audience to decide after watching the film

Taking to his Facebook, Jeethu Joseph addressed the plagiarism allegations. A loose translation of what the filmmaker wrote would be:

“Just hours remain before Neru becomes yours. Similar to any other film I’ve worked on, I’ve approached Neru with utmost sincerity and enthusiasm. But for the past few days, right before my film’s release, a controversy has been created. As you may know, a person has come forth claiming the rights to Neru’s story, and has even approached the court.

The synopsis of what the person wrote, along with the case files have been making rounds on social media as well. I request the audience to give the verdict on what is true and false, after watching the film in theaters tomorrow. - Jeethu Joseph”

Check out his post below:

What is the controversy all about?

Author Deepak Unni filed a petition with the Kerala High Court that Jeethu Joseph and Shanti Mayadevi plagiarized his story, which went on to become Neru. He mentioned that he had discussed a script with the duo three years ago, and that they had compelled him to hand over a 49 page script to them, ostensibly to seek advice from expert lawyers to “understand the emotional court drama sequence”. He alleged that he was later cut off from the film.

Advertisement

Deepak Unni also mentioned that he understood his content was plagiarized once he watched the film’s trailer which released earlier this month. The writer claimed that the trailer had exact sequences of what he had written.

Kerala High Court refuses to stay Neru release

The biggest worry that the makers, as well as the fans, had was whether the High Court would stay the film’s release, owing to the petition. However, the Court refused to do so, and the film will release as planned on December 21st.

More about Neru

Neru marks the fourth collaboration between Mohanlal and the filmmaker. The film also features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Siddique, Jagadish, Anaswara Rajan and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

ALSO READ: Neru: Mohanlal, Priyamani starring courtroom drama gets legal notice from Kerala High Court over plagiarism