Jeethu Joseph reveals Drishyam 2 with Mohanlal in the lead will be shot with all safety measures in place

Jeethu Joseph who had also helmed the previous film Drishyam reportedly said that the shooting of the upcoming Drishyam 2 will be done in a very careful manner and the film will work with a lesser number of crew members.

The latest news reports suggest that the upcoming film Drishyam 2 will be shot with all the safety measures in place which are issued by the government. The director of the film, Jeethu Joseph who had also helmed the previous film Drishyam reportedly said that the shooting of the upcoming Drishyam 2 will be done in a very careful manner and the film will work with a lesser number of crew members. According to news reports, the talented director also further states the shoot of Drishyam 2 will start once the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted and the filmmakers get the permission to start their respective filming work.

Jeethu Joseph also added that the team is looking at casting newer actors for the Mohanlal starrer. Jeethu Joseph revealed that the Malayalam megastar will be essaying his original role of Georgekutty and his family members remain the same. The rest of the cast will have new actors who will be essaying new characters. Previously the Drishyam director made headlines when there was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the director had decided to shelve the film Ram, with Mohanlal in the lead. This film will have south siren Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

The director as per news reports, states that the team of Ram has shot for 60 percent of the filming work, and hence the team is waiting for the Coronavirus lockdown to get over. Jeethu Joseph also mentions that the team initially had plans of shooting in locations like Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom, but with the COVID-19 pandemic situation, shooting aboard looks difficult.

(ALSO READ: Director Jeethu Joseph clears the air about Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan starrer Ram being shelved)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×