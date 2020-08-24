Jeethu Joseph REVEALS Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 will be a family drama; Will show how the family copes up

Drishyam 2's director Jeethu Joseph revealed during an interaction that the Mohanlal starrer will be a family drama and unline the first version, it will not have any intriguing crimes.

Sometimes back, it was revealed that the makers of Mohanlal’s upcoming film will start its shooting next month. At a time when the fans are waiting for an update, the director has said that the film will be a family drama and it will show how the family copes up with the tragedy which happened in the film’s original version. Director Jeethu Joseph had an interaction with Kerala government’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme students, where he opened up about the film.

He also added that his Ram, Mohanlal’s yet another upcoming film with the director, will be a mass entertainer, while Drishyam 2 will have so many emotional values. Meena will be seen as the leading lady. Apparently, the entire cast and crew including Mohanlal and Meena will go into quarantine two weeks before the shooting starts. It was revealed by the makers that the shooting will start on September 14. In an earlier interview, the director had said that the film will not require much crowd and most of it will be shot indoors.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni releases Nagarjuna's CDP ahead of his birthday; Calls him 'A king at heart'

The original film revolved around the life of a humble family man, whose wife murders their daughter’s stalker. What the family faces after the murder and the measures that they take to keep the murder a secret, will keep one glued to the screen. Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 per cent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×