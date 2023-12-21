Jeethu Joseph REVEALS plans for film with Mammootty after Mohanlal's Neru; refuses to divulge details

Jeethu Joseph is undeniably one of the finest directors in Malayalam cinema. The filmmaker’s latest film, Neru, which features Mohanlal and Priyamani in the lead roles, hit the silver screens on December 21st, and has garnered highly positive reviews.

Since the beginning of his career, Jeethu Joseph has been subjected to a recurring question by fans, which is when he would be making a film with Mammootty. In the latest update, the Drishyam filmmaker has opened up about his plans for a film with the Kannur Squad actor.

Jeethu Joseph reveals he has a story in mind for Mammootty

Talking to the Youtube channel Jango Space TV, ahead of Neru’s release, Jeethu Joseph revealed that he has a story in mind in which he pictures Mammootty in the lead role. He also added that it has not been confirmed yet, and that the story has to take proper form, before he could go, pitch it to the Kaathal actor. The filmmaker further added that he would not be revealing anything about the film’s genre right now, and that it was something that the audience will have to wait and watch.

More about Neru

Neru marks the fourth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph. The duo made their first film a decade back, which became the blockbuster Drishyam. Neru features an ensemble cast including Anaswara Rajan, Siddique, Jagadish, and many more, apart from the Bro Daddy actor and Priyamani.

The film is a courtroom drama that follows the story of a lawyer, who suffers from PTSD, taking up a sensitive case. The film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The music for the film has been composed by Vishnu Shyam while Satheesh Kurup has cranked the camera for the film. VS Vinayak has been roped in as the editor as well.

What’s next for Jeethu Joseph

Immediately after Neru, the filmmaker will be collaborating with Mohanlal yet again in a film titled Ram. The film is set to consist of two parts with the first part coming out in 2024. It is touted that Mohanlal will be playing a RAW agent in the film, who is summoned to deal with a terrorist organization. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Ram features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Indrajit Sukumaran, Samyuktha Menon, Anoop Menon, Siddique and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Ramesh S Pillai and Sudhan Sundharam under the banner of Bliss Entertainments and Movies, while the music for the film has been composed by Vishnu Shyam. Similar to Neru, Satheesh Kurup and Vinayak VS are the cinematographer and editor for Ram as well.

