Jeetu Joseph made changes in Drishyam 2 due to the current pandemic situation?

Drishyam is still one of the most loved movies of Mohanlal and it will be fair to say that the film is a timeless classic. We all know that the makers have officially released the film’s sequel with an intriguing motion poster in the month of May, along with a glimpse of Mohanlal’s look from the film. Now, talking during an interview with Cinema Express, the director had said he had made some changes in the script due to the pandemic situation.

“I noticed that I had written a scene which required a crowd, and considering the current situation, it’s impossible to shoot that. Like a blessing in disguise, a different idea came to me which doesn’t require anyone in that scene. It gave the script a different dimension. I realised that writing it that way was advantageous to the script. My problem was solved”, he was quoted as saying by the Daily.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal’s next film Ram, which has Trisha as the leading lady has still not been wrapped up. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 percent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad. The film maker stated that they cannot change the location as it would change the whole story. The team is reportedly waiting for the situation to come back to normal.

Credits :Cinema Express

